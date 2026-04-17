Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $40.45 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 22,216,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,453,320,000 after buying an additional 716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,160,740,000 after buying an additional 237,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $398.47 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $331.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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