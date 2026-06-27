Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,628,000. Amundi grew its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,013,918,000 after buying an additional 2,474,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $285.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $273.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here