Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 1,374.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,778 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 115,385 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Thoma Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE DIS opened at $98.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.02. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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