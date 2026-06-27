Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $187.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $180.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $141.93 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RTX’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and signaling management confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. RTX's Raytheon awarded $1.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles, adding to backlog and highlighting continued demand from the U.S. military and allied nations. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continued to frame RTX as a long-term growth and defense beneficiary, which can support investor sentiment even without a new operational catalyst. Why RTX (RTX) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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