Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Lowe's Companies comprises about 1.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,291,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 103,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,213,921,000 after purchasing an additional 240,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,079,320,000 after purchasing an additional 463,012 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lowe's Companies from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Lowe's Companies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $296.00 to $292.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Key Stories Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Stories

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