Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,162 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 112,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.73% of Vericel worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vericel from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.40.

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Trending Headlines about Vericel

Here are the key news stories impacting Vericel this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and $70 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The firm projects earnings growth from $0.68 per share in fiscal 2027 to $1.13 in 2028, $1.61 in 2029 and $2.21 in 2030, suggesting confidence in Vericel’s long-term growth potential.

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and $70 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. The firm projects earnings growth from $0.68 per share in fiscal 2027 to $1.13 in 2028, $1.61 in 2029 and $2.21 in 2030, suggesting confidence in Vericel’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial reiterated its Buy rating on Vericel, adding to the positive analyst backdrop. Vericel's Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated its rating on Vericel, adding to the positive analyst backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright’s longer-term earnings outlook remains constructive, but its estimates indicate that profitability may build gradually rather than accelerate immediately. The analyst expects a $0.13-per-share loss in the first quarter of 2027 before earnings improve in subsequent years.

HC Wainwright’s longer-term earnings outlook remains constructive, but its estimates indicate that profitability may build gradually rather than accelerate immediately. The analyst expects a $0.13-per-share loss in the first quarter of 2027 before earnings improve in subsequent years. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced its Q3 2026 EPS forecast to $0.02 from $0.12, its Q1 2027 forecast to a $0.13 loss from a $0.10 loss, and its fiscal 2027 forecast to $0.68 from $0.73. These cuts point to softer near-term results and could weigh on the stock despite the unchanged Buy rating and $70 target.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Siegal sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $52,714.20. The trade was a 80.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $684,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,169.08. The trade was a 90.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock worth $2,304,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Vericel Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Vericel had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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