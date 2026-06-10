Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,894 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 303,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Verisk Analytics worth $201,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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