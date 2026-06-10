Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,414 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,522 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 295.8% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 50.7% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,645 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,802,000 after buying an additional 142,911 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 77.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 59,083 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,265.5% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 31,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $237.20.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total transaction of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.0%

VRSK stock opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $314.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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