Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Stake Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,482 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 46,610 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $16,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after buying an additional 580,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 537,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $191,298,000 after acquiring an additional 531,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $308.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,273,877.74. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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