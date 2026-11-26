Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 44.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,123 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 153,068 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $31,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,678,000. XXEC Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $992,675,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $844,259,000. Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $266,201,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,478,422 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $265,421,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $204.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.11. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $227.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 128.14% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,402.40. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $1,010,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,891,524.30. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $248.00 to $217.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $225.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and technology company that provides information and decision-support tools primarily to the property and casualty insurance industry. Its offerings help insurers assess risk, set policy terms, manage claims, detect fraud and meet regulatory requirements. The company's products include catastrophe and risk models, underwriting and claims data, and analytics for evaluating property, vehicles and other insured exposures. Verisk serves customers in the United States and international markets, with a focus on insurance-related businesses.

See Also

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