Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 212,686 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,250 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 212,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,590,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 648,579 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 803,155 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 91,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Evercore upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

BRX opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is 85.42%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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