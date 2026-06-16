Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 648.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 181,051 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $32,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,056.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,507 shares in the company, valued at $15,286,140.37. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $134.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is 380.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here