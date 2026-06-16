Verition Fund Management LLC Has $17.32 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC - Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,664 shares of the food distribution company's stock after selling 120,709 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,043 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the food distribution company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,283 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the food distribution company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company's stock.

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Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.1%

PFGC opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider A Brent King sold 6,111 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $641,655.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,647,300. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,683.70. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,865. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Performance Food Group

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company NYSE: PFGC is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

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