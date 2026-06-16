Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,672 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 87,756 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,956.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 315,768 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 307,983 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 879,004 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $118,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.22 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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