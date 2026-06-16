Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,246 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,772 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after buying an additional 269,662 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% during the third quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock worth $289,229,000 after buying an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $274.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.99 and a 200-day moving average of $172.99. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,488.72 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $1,387,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 175,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,639,045.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,188 shares of company stock worth $57,693,971. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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