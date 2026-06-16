Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,999 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $15,415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of UMB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in UMB Financial by 660.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,070 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $29,484,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,832,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $335,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,451 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 38,261 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UMBF. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Report on UMBF

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In related news, President James D. Rine sold 8,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $1,093,337.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 61,446 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,125.14. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $50,627.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,192.24. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. UMB Financial had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $701.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. UMB Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UMB Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UMB Financial wasn't on the list.

While UMB Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here