Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 718,231 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. $NTST

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST - Free Report) by 1,360.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,031 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 718,231 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.79% of NETSTREIT worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,027,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,458 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,790,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,158 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,498,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,794,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,531,000 after acquiring an additional 986,842 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,533,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 970,260 shares during the period.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE NTST opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 153.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from NETSTREIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NETSTREIT's dividend payout ratio is 676.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTST shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NETSTREIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $149,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,472.40. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

NETSTREIT Profile

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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