Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,956,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 328,146 shares of the company's stock worth $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,411 shares of the company's stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $3,541,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,657.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169,492 shares of the company's stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 159,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,675,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $106.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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