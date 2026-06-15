Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) by 1,379.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 358,003 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.71% of H. B. Fuller worth $22,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 4,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of H. B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $770.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. H. B. Fuller's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. H. B. Fuller's payout ratio is 32.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. B. Fuller from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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