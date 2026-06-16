Free Trial
→ The roadshow starts Monday. This stock isn't ready. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 227,226 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Banc of California logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Verition Fund Management cut its Banc of California stake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 227,226 shares and leaving it with 732,650 shares valued at about $14.1 million.
  • Banc of California reported quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, edging out analyst expectations, while revenue rose 7.9% year over year to $286.95 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with a consensus Buy rating and an average price target of $22.31, while the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC - Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,650 shares of the bank's stock after selling 227,226 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.48% of Banc of California worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BANC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,043 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 209.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 82,689 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,796,996 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 297,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 441,856 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.3%

BANC stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.58%.The company had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Banc of California's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Banc of California's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Banc of California from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Banc of California from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Banc of California from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, N.A. is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Santa Ana, California, offering a broad spectrum of banking products and services to corporate and individual customers. The bank focuses on serving middle-market businesses, professional service firms, real estate investors and developers, and entrepreneurs throughout California. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, treasury management services, commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, lines of credit and Small Business Administration lending, complemented by cash management and online banking solutions.

Operating a network of branches and lending offices concentrated in both Southern and Northern California, Banc of California seeks to support local businesses and communities with personalized service and regional expertise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Banc of California Right Now?

Before you consider Banc of California, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Banc of California wasn't on the list.

While Banc of California currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines