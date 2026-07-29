Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET - Free Report) TSE: VET by 7,879.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,981 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 1,495,008 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Vermilion Energy worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,656,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,592,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,328 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,560,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 369,711 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vermilion Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

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Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET - Get Free Report) TSE: VET last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.89). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.The business had revenue of $369.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $368.66 million.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Vermilion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -10.21%.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion's upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion's product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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