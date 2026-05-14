Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $10,000,033.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at $152,779,151.07. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 102,723 shares of company stock valued at $53,301,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $817.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $103.73 and a fifty-two week high of $841.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $508.89 and a 200-day moving average of $386.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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