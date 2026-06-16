Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Position Raised by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 3.2% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $317.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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