Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,591 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,087 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 2.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $41,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $333.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $321.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.52. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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