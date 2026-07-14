Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 1,471.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,569 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after buying an additional 1,939,749 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $324,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after acquiring an additional 930,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $125,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $324.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

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About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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