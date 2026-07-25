Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,717 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $290.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $313.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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