Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,560 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after acquiring an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock worth $517,715,000 after purchasing an additional 491,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $302.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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