Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,147 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,399 shares during the period. Vertiv comprises 2.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vertiv worth $60,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vertiv by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company's stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Stock Down 6.6%

Vertiv stock opened at $304.11 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $324.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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