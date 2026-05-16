Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,816 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for 0.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $24,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $371.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $293.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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