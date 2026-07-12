Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock worth $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of VRT traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,232. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $324.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.75. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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