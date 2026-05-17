Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,617 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc's holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

View Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $379.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Stories

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