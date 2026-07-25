Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,285 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Vertiv were worth $47,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $313.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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