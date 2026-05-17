Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Reduced by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,143 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $97,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.4%

VRT stock opened at $371.05 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $293.64 and its 200-day moving average is $225.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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