Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,687 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Vertiv were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 187.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 272.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company's stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,102 shares of the company's stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 135,313 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 94.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 918,200 shares of the company's stock worth $138,520,000 after buying an additional 445,785 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 131.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company's stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Vertiv to $440 from $370 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. The Fly

Royal Bank of Canada also increased its target to $435 from $356 and reiterated outperform, adding to the wave of bullish analyst calls after Vertiv’s strong AI-infrastructure positioning. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company.

Multiple recent articles highlight Vertiv as a key winner in AI data-center buildouts, including liquid cooling, high-density thermal management, and power infrastructure, which are all core growth areas for the company. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv’s acquisition of Strategic Thermal Labs and its partnership work tied to AI campus projects support its long-term growth story by expanding its cooling and thermal capabilities.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $371.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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