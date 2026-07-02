Vertrix Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,335 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Vertrix Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,353,000. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.6% of Vertrix Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore set a $208.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $211.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Gary M. Rodkin purchased 256 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,175.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,713.44. This represents a 1.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 372 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.31 per share, with a total value of $83,071.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $533,056. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $222.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.33 and a 12-month high of $228.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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