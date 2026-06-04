Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,069.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,897 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 6,300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 401.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,126 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 974.5% during the 4th quarter. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 789.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time.

Netflix is expanding beyond core streaming with live-content initiatives, including live daily streaming of The Breakfast Club, plus franchise-based consumer product deals that could add new revenue streams over time. Positive Sentiment: Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports.

Some commentary says the pullback may make Netflix look more attractive, pointing to stronger free cash flow guidance and a scaling advertising business as longer-term supports. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward.

Analyst and media discussion is increasingly focused on whether Netflix is evolving from a pure growth story into a more mature, value-like stock, which may affect how investors price it going forward. Negative Sentiment: Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum.

Netflix stock has been falling despite generally positive business updates, suggesting weaker investor sentiment and concerns about valuation and near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director and co-founder Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares in a pre-planned 10b5-1 transaction, which can weigh on sentiment even though the sale was scheduled in advance. Reed Hastings Sells 386,700 Shares of Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX Stock

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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