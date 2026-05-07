Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Vest Financial LLC Acquires 7,733 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vest Financial LLC increased its Broadcom stake by 6.6%, buying 7,733 shares to hold 124,041 shares valued at about $42.93 million, per its latest 13F filing.
  • AI-driven momentum — management guidance pointing to rapid AI revenue growth, the VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1 rollout, and sizable institutional buying (e.g., Fisher Asset Management) — has lifted investor sentiment and pushed analyst price targets higher.
  • Broadcom posted strong quarterly results (revenue up ~29.5% and an EPS beat) but trades at a rich P/E (~83), creating valuation sensitivity and exposure to competitive/technical risks that could temper upside.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $425.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.43 and a 12 month high of $437.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $350.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington‘s New Whale)
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington's New Whale)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines