Vest Financial LLC Acquires 7,733 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management guidance and commentary flagged very strong AI revenue growth, which lifted investor expectations for the company's near-term top-line and margin expansion. Broadcom guidance reveals breakneck AI revenue growth
- Positive Sentiment: Broadcom expanded its software/AI stack with VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1, positioning its infrastructure software as a bridge to production AI workloads — a revenue and sticky customer-benefit for AVGO beyond silicon. Broadcom Announces VMware Cloud Foundation 9.1
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Fisher Asset Management significantly increased its Broadcom stake, a bullish endorsement that can support the stock and signal confidence from large investors. Fisher Asset Management boosts Broadcom stake by 847,157 shares
- Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: AVGO is trading in a hot-chip rally that has pushed major peers to 52-week highs, reinforcing sector rotation into semiconductor and infrastructure names. MU, AVGO, MRVL stocks hit 52-week highs amid hot chip rally
- Positive Sentiment: Sector thesis: Analysts and columnists highlight the next AI phase favoring "pick-and-shovel" infrastructure providers (foundries, networking fabric, enterprise deployment tools) — a thematic tailwind for Broadcom's diversified portfolio. The Next Phase of the AI Boom Could Be Even Kinder to the Pick-and-Shovel Plays
- Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain context: Coverage of Corning's big investments and hyperscale contracts (which mention Broadcom as a customer) underscores network/optical buildouts that support hyperscaler deployments — positive for sector demand but indirect for AVGO revenue timing. Light Speed Returns: Corning Cashes In on NVIDIA Growth (AVGO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market write-ups (Zacks and others) are highlighting Broadcom as a trending, dividend-growth and high-ROE name — supportive for investor interest but less likely to move fundamentals immediately. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive/technical risk: Industry discussion about advanced packaging alternatives (e.g., Intel EMIB) signals potential technology/packaging competition that could influence costs or design wins over time. AI Chip Packaging Constraints Create an Opening for Intel's EMIB Technology
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: AVGO's rich multiples (high P/E) leave the stock sensitive to any slowdown or guidance miss, tempering upside despite strong headlines.
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $425.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.43 and a 12 month high of $437.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $350.83.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
(Free Report
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Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
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