Vest Financial LLC Acquires 7,733 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $425.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.43 and a 12 month high of $437.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $351.15 and its 200 day moving average is $350.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here