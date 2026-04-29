Vest Financial LLC Buys 3,679 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,362 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.9%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $466.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The company has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $581.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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