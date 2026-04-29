Vest Financial LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,428 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Primoris Services worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primoris Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the company's stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM stock opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.71. Primoris Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Corporation will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.00.

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Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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