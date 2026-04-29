Vest Financial LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,104 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,721 shares of the bank's stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,700 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 277,754 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,067 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $125.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.96 and a 1-year high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $739.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.89 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The business's revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $1,956,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,682,258. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 39,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,526.03. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,102 shares of company stock worth $2,458,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company's stock.

UMB Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UMB Financial this week:

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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