Vest Financial LLC Purchases 10,824 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,772 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Allison Transmission worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $81,531,000 after acquiring an additional 662,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Allison Transmission by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $98,989,000 after purchasing an additional 321,001 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 343,119 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,887 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $181,741,000 after purchasing an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts: Sign Up

Allison Transmission Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $137.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Allison Transmission's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Allison Transmission's payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, insider Eric C. Scroggins sold 1,313 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $150,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,617.60. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allison Transmission, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allison Transmission wasn't on the list.

While Allison Transmission currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here