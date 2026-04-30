Vest Financial LLC Purchases 12,759 Shares of National HealthCare Corporation $NHC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in National HealthCare Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of National HealthCare worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in National HealthCare by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

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National HealthCare Price Performance

National HealthCare stock opened at $175.07 on Thursday. National HealthCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.91 and a 1-year high of $184.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $146.26.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $386.51 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 9.59%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. National HealthCare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.12%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC) is a healthcare services company specializing in long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation. The company operates skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and outpatient therapy clinics. Through its subsidiary, National HealthCare Partners, NHC provides contract rehabilitation services, pharmacy management and clinical consulting to a broad network of senior living and healthcare providers.

Headquartered in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, National HealthCare Corporation has built a regional footprint across the southeastern and south-central United States.

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