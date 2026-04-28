Vest Financial LLC Sells 66,119 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Vest Financial LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,175 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 66,119 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,831,203 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $650,604,000 after buying an additional 3,492,192 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,529,849 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $717,143,000 after buying an additional 3,307,211 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $275,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after buying an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,297.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $241,179,000 after buying an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.93 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm's fifty day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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