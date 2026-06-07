Vestcor Inc Acquires 114,710 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,276 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 114,710 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HST stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.87.

View Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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