Vestcor Inc Cuts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.05% of InterDigital worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $251,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,686 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 14,563.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 109,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 108,499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $69,433,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $14,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total transaction of $2,089,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,808.69. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

InterDigital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and medium-term earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which suggests improving profit expectations for InterDigital.

Zacks Research raised near-term and medium-term earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which suggests improving profit expectations for InterDigital. Neutral Sentiment: One report from The Globe and Mail highlighted broader analyst commentary on InterDigital, but it did not include any major new company-specific catalyst beyond the earnings estimate updates. Article Title

One report from The Globe and Mail highlighted broader analyst commentary on InterDigital, but it did not include any major new company-specific catalyst beyond the earnings estimate updates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also trimmed a couple of longer-dated forecasts, including Q3 2026, Q1 2028, and FY2028 EPS, signaling some caution about later-period growth.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $260.64 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $303.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.06 and a 52-week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Further Reading

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