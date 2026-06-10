Vestcor Inc Has $42.66 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestcor Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.40 and a 1-year high of $495.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $399.79 and its 200-day moving average is $362.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s AI franchise remains a key support for the bull case, with fresh coverage highlighting its $35 billion AI infrastructure push and the new Apollo/Blackstone-backed platform tied to Anthropic’s expansion. Reuters article

Broadcom’s AI franchise remains a key support for the bull case, with fresh coverage highlighting its $35 billion AI infrastructure push and the new Apollo/Blackstone-backed platform tied to Anthropic’s expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with JPMorgan reportedly raising its price target and other firms reiterating buy ratings, arguing the recent selloff may have been overdone relative to Broadcom’s earnings growth and cash flow strength. TheStreet article

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with JPMorgan reportedly raising its price target and other firms reiterating buy ratings, arguing the recent selloff may have been overdone relative to Broadcom’s earnings growth and cash flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest quarterly results and guidance were described as solid, with commentary noting strong AI-driven revenue growth and continued EPS beats, which supports the long-term investment case despite the pullback. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s latest quarterly results and guidance were described as solid, with commentary noting strong AI-driven revenue growth and continued EPS beats, which supports the long-term investment case despite the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles argued the post-earnings drop created a buying opportunity, with bullish takes emphasizing Broadcom’s free cash flow, margin profile, and AI exposure. Seeking Alpha article

Multiple articles argued the post-earnings drop created a buying opportunity, with bullish takes emphasizing Broadcom’s free cash flow, margin profile, and AI exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom continues to attract investor attention and remains widely followed by analysts, but some coverage is largely commentary rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks article

Broadcom continues to attract investor attention and remains widely followed by analysts, but some coverage is largely commentary rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that Broadcom’s CEO comments and strategic pivot may be making some AI backers uneasy, adding to worries that expectations for the company’s AI growth could be too high. Yahoo Finance article

Investors appear concerned that Broadcom’s CEO comments and strategic pivot may be making some AI backers uneasy, adding to worries that expectations for the company’s AI growth could be too high. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and a rotation out of high-growth tech have also pressured AVGO, with several headlines pointing to a sector-wide correction and rising short interest in chip names. CNBC article

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

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