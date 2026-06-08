Vestcor Inc Raises Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

Vestcor Inc increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 664.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,056,903 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,596,587,000 after buying an additional 517,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,771 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $568,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600,425 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,768,902 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $323,185,000 after buying an additional 205,449 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,602,070 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $308,877,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520,417 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $301,012,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRU

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,666 shares of company stock worth $1,843,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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