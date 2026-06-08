Vestcor Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Casey's General Stores were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 6.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 129.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 431.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 42.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $745.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Casey's General Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $761.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

Casey's General Stores stock opened at $761.91 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $788.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $433.63 and a one year high of $901.00.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.Casey's General Stores's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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