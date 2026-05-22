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Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 50,304 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Vestmark Advisory Solutions boosted its Johnson & Johnson stake by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 50,304 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 125,003 shares valued at about $25.9 million.
  • Johnson & Johnson reported solid recent fundamentals, with quarterly earnings of $2.70 per share beating estimates and revenue of $24.06 billion topping expectations. The company also raised its full-year guidance to 11.45–11.65 EPS.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $1.34 per share from $1.30, and analyst sentiment remains constructive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $253.04.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,003 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $557.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.Johnson & Johnson's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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