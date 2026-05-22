Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,277 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $214.86 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $208.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.25 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore set a $235.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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